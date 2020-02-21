ISP Arrest Indiana Man on Charges of Child Molesting, Child Solicitation

Troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old Jennings County man on charges of Child Molesting and Child Solicitation.

After allegations of child molesting were made against Jon W. Anthony of North Vernon, Indiana, an investigation by Indiana State Police Detective Andrew Mitchell began.

During the investigation, Detective Mitchell determined that Anthony allegedly molested a child under the age of 14 at a location in Jackson County, Indiana.

It was also determined by Detective Mitchell that Anthony contacted a second child under the age of 14 on social media and attempted to solicit the child for sexual contact.

The investigation ultimately led to a warrant being issued for Jon Anthony on one count of Child Molesting, Level 4 Felony, and one count of Child Solicitation, Level 4 Felony.

Anthony was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail pending his initial appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court after being arrested at his residence without incident.

Jon W. Anthony Was Arrested and Charged With:

Child Molesting (One Count)-Level 4 Felony

Child Solicitation (One Count)-Level 4 Felony

All suspects are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

