ISP Arrest Impaired New Harmony Man Driving 104 Mph on SR 66 in Vanderburgh Co.

Early Thursday morning just after midnight, Indiana State Police Trooper Zach Fulton was patrolling SR 66 near Big Cynthiana Road when he stopped the driver of a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck for driving 104 mph in a 60 mph zone.

The driver was identified as 49-year-old Andrew Goebel of New Harmony, Indiana.

According to the police report, Goebel displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

Further investigation revealed Goebel had a blood alcohol content of .12%.

Andrew J. Goebel was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held on bond and faces the following charges:

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class C Misdemeanor Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor

All suspects are to be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Comments

comments