ISP: Alleged Abuse at Pig Farm Under Investigation

An Indiana pig farm is under investigation after a video released Wednesday showed pigs being abused and living in unhealthy conditions.

East Pork Farms outside of Brownstown in Jackson County is accused of animal abuse by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Undercover video footage shared Wednesday on PETA’s YouTube page shows pigs and piglets being thrown by farm staff members, swimming in feces, and suffering from visible injuries.

The video also shows rotting pig carcasses and areas teeming with maggots.

PETA is asking that criminal charges be filed if investigators find anything at the farm that warrants it.

Below is the video released by PETA. Viewer discretion is advised.

