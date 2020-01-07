ISP: 450 Grams of Meth Seized During Drug Investigation

A lengthy drug investigation led to the seizure of 450 grams of methamphetamine and the arrest of a Bloomington man.

Jarrod Crouch, 41, was arrested on January 4 for trafficking meth in and around Lawrence, Monroe, and Greene Counties.

Bloomington State Police Post initiated a traffic stop on Crouch for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, canines were deployed and the odor of a controlled substance was detected.

Further investigation led to the discovery of 450 grams of meth. Crouch was taken into custody and transported to the Morgan County Jail. He is being held on a $4,000 cash bond.

According to ISP, Crouch had enough meth to distribute between 450 to 1,800 doses.

He was charged with dealing meth over 10 grams and possession of meth.

Anyone with illegal drug information is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411. Tips can remain anonymous.

No photo of Crouch was available at this time.

