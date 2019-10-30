ISP: 170 Grams of Meth Seized During I-65 Traffic Stop

Two people were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop led to the seizure of large amounts of drugs in Indiana.

The traffic stop happened Tuesday at 4 p.m. on Interstate 65 south of Seymour, Indiana.

According to the crime report, an Indiana state trooper pulled over a Chevrolet Impala driven by Charles Williams, 38, of Seymour. He was accompanied by Autumn Officer, 38, of North Vernon, Ind. who was in the passenger seat.

The trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and deployed his K-9 who detected the odor of drugs in the vehicle. The K-9 located 170 grams of meth in the possession of Officer.

Williams was arrested on charges of conspiracy to deal meth and possession of meth.

Officer was arrested on felony charges of conspiracy to deal meth, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a device to defeat a urine test.

Both Williams and Officers were transported to the Jackson County Jail.

