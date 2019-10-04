ISP: 1 Dead, 1 Injured in Crash on I-65

A Florida man is dead following a single vehicle crash on I-65 in Jasper County.

Indiana State Police say 64-year-old Jerry Brown and 62-year-old Francisca Brown from Pensacola were traveling together on northbound I-65 at the 230-mile marker when their vehicle left the right shoulder of the roadway and drove into an east ditch embankment.

The vehicle continued in the grass traveling up the overpass where it drove underneath the S.R. 10 bridge, striking the lower portion of the bridge causing severe damage to the roof.

The vehicle continued downhill and crossed the northbound lanes and came to rest after striking the southbound cable barrier.

ISP says Jerry Brown, the passenger of the vehicle, sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

Francisca Brown was transported to Franciscan Health in Crown Point for non-life-threatening injuries.

ISP says alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.

