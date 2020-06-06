ISDH: Two New COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Tri-State

The Indiana State Department of Health is releasing their latest numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Health officials say as of Saturday, there are 442 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 new deaths, bringing the total to 36,997 positive cases and 2,110 deaths.

Indiana State Health officials says another 182 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 297,530 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 291,638 on Friday.

Locally, Vanderburgh, Dubois, Knox, and Perry counties are reporting new cases as of Saturday.

According to the health officials, Vanderburgh County is reporting their fourth death, and Perry County is reporting their first death.

Here are the local numbers:

VANDERBURGH: 299 cases, 4 deaths

WARRICK: 168 cases, 29 deaths

GIBSON: 20 cases, 2 deaths

POSEY: 16 cases

DUBOIS: 215 cases, 3 deaths; 145 recovered

KNOX: 32 cases

SPENCER: 22 cases, 1 death

DAVIESS: 109 cases, 17 deaths

PERRY: 41 cases; 1 death

PIKE: 6 cases

