ISDH Receives Grant to Help Lower Maternal Mortality Rates

The state health department was awarded a grant to help lower maternal mortality rates.

The Indiana State Department of Health will receive a five-year grant of more than $400,000. The grant will allow ISDH to establish and implement the best practices by using data to improve the health outcomes for women of reproductive age in Indiana.

Currently, ISDH has a Maternal Mortality Review program and a committee that identifies and reviews all pregnancy-related and pregnancy-associated deaths in Indiana.

ISDH will use the funding to better identify and characterize maternal deaths, leading to better-focused prevention strategies that reduce maternal deaths in Indiana.

The grant will also allow for better data collection.

