ISDH Offers 5 Tips to Prevent Birth Defects

According to the Indiana State of Department of Health, about 2,500 Indiana babies are born with birth defects each year.

To increase awareness of reducing birth effects, ISDH is teaming up with the National Birth Defects Prevention Network (NBDPN), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Pediatrics, March of Dimes, Teratology Society and MotherToBaby to provide five critical tips to increase your chances of having a healthy baby:

Take 400 micrograms (mcg) of folic acid every day. Folic acid is very important because it can help prevent some major birth defects of the baby’s brain and spine. Schedule a visit with your healthcare provider before stopping or starting any medicine. There are often benefits to continuing treatment throughout pregnancy. Discussing a treatment plan before a pregnancy allows a woman and her healthcare provider to weigh the pros and cons of all options to keep mom and baby as healthy as possible. Become up-to-date with all vaccines, including the flu shot. Having the right vaccinations, like the influenza and Tdap vaccines, at the right time during pregnancy can help keep a woman and her baby healthy. Before you get pregnant, try to reach a healthy weight. Obesity increases the risk for several serious birth defects and other pregnancy complications. Avoid harmful substances during pregnancy, such as alcohol, tobacco and other drugs. There is no known safe amount of alcohol during pregnancy, and exposure to alcohol can cause significant birth defects. Smoking during pregnancy can cause dangerous chemicals to damage the placenta and/or reach the baby’s bloodstream, and the opioid epidemic has led to a sharp increase in neonatal abstinence syndrome, premature birth and drug withdrawal in developing babies.

