ISDH: New Positive Cases Reported in Tri-State Counties

The Indiana State Department of Health is releasing their latest numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Indiana State health officials say 432 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH.

The total number of Indiana residents known to have COVID-19 is 39,543.

A total of 2,231 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 over the previous day.

Locally, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Dubois, Knox, and Perry counties are reporting new cases Saturday.

VANDERBURGH: 323 cases, 4 deaths

WARRICK: 172 cases, 29 deaths

GIBSON: 22 cases, 2 deaths

POSEY: 18 cases

DUBOIS: 238 cases, 4 deaths

KNOX: 35 cases

SPENCER: 22 cases, 1 death

DAVIESS: 118 cases, 17 deaths

PERRY: 83 cases; 1 death

PIKE: 6 cases

