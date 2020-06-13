ISDH: New Positive Cases Reported in Tri-State Counties
The Indiana State Department of Health is releasing their latest numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state.
Indiana State health officials say 432 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH.
The total number of Indiana residents known to have COVID-19 is 39,543.
A total of 2,231 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 over the previous day.
Locally, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Dubois, Knox, and Perry counties are reporting new cases Saturday.
VANDERBURGH: 323 cases, 4 deaths
WARRICK: 172 cases, 29 deaths
GIBSON: 22 cases, 2 deaths
POSEY: 18 cases
DUBOIS: 238 cases, 4 deaths
KNOX: 35 cases
SPENCER: 22 cases, 1 death
DAVIESS: 118 cases, 17 deaths
PERRY: 83 cases; 1 death
PIKE: 6 cases