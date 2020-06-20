ISDH: New Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Several Tri-State Counties
The Indiana State Department of Health is releasing their latest numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state.
Indiana State health officials say 411 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH.
The total number of Indiana residents known to have COVID-19 is 42,061.
A total of 2,246 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 19 over the previous day.
Locally, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, Dubois, and Perry counties are reporting new cases Saturday.
VANDERBURGH: 341 cases, 6 deaths
WARRICK: 179 cases, 29 deaths
GIBSON: 26 cases, 2 deaths
POSEY: 24 cases
DUBOIS: 249 cases, 4 deaths
KNOX: 41 cases
SPENCER: 24 cases, 1 death
DAVIESS: 133 cases, 17 deaths
PERRY: 103 cases; 3 death
PIKE: 6 cases