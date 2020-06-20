ISDH: New Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Several Tri-State Counties

Less than a minute

The Indiana State Department of Health is releasing their latest numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Indiana State health officials say 411 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH.

The total number of Indiana residents known to have COVID-19 is 42,061.

A total of 2,246 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 19 over the previous day.

Locally, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, Dubois, and Perry counties are reporting new cases Saturday.

VANDERBURGH: 341 cases, 6 deaths

WARRICK: 179 cases, 29 deaths

GIBSON: 26 cases, 2 deaths

POSEY: 24 cases

DUBOIS: 249 cases, 4 deaths

KNOX: 41 cases

SPENCER: 24 cases, 1 death

DAVIESS: 133 cases, 17 deaths

PERRY: 103 cases; 3 death

PIKE: 6 cases

