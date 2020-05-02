ISDH: New Local Cases Reported; More Than 19K Cases Statewide

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

The Indiana State Department of Health is releasing the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Health officials say there are 676 new positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 53 new deaths. Overall, the total of confirmed positive cases is 19,295 and 1,115 total deaths.

On Friday, the health department reported 18,630 total positive cases and 1,062 total deaths.

Locally, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Dubois, Daviess, and Perry Counties have new positive cases reported.

Here are the local numbers:

VANDERBURGH: 147; 1 death

WARRICK: 101; 16 deaths

GIBSON: 7

POSEY: 12

DUBOIS: 24

KNOX: 20

SPENCER: 5; 1 death

DAVIESS: 50; 16 deaths

PERRY: 11

PIKE: 2

Comments

comments