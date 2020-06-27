ISDH: New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Three Tri-State Counties
The Indiana Department of Health is releasing their latest numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state.
Indiana State health officials say 496 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH.
The total number of Indiana residents known to have COVID-19 is 44,475.
A total of 2,424 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 21 over the previous day.
Locally, Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Dubois counties are reporting new cases Saturday.
Here are the latest numbers:
VANDERBURGH: 388 cases, 6 deaths
WARRICK: 185 cases, 29 deaths
GIBSON: 31 cases, 2 deaths
POSEY: 29 cases
DUBOIS: 258 cases, 6 deaths
KNOX: 57 cases
SPENCER: 30 cases, 1 death
DAVIESS: 136 cases, 17 deaths
PERRY: 119 cases; 6 deaths
PIKE: 6 cases