ISDH: New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Three Tri-State Counties

The Indiana Department of Health is releasing their latest numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Indiana State health officials say 496 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH.

The total number of Indiana residents known to have COVID-19 is 44,475.

A total of 2,424 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 21 over the previous day.

Locally, Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Dubois counties are reporting new cases Saturday.

Here are the latest numbers:

VANDERBURGH: 388 cases, 6 deaths

WARRICK: 185 cases, 29 deaths

GIBSON: 31 cases, 2 deaths

POSEY: 29 cases

DUBOIS: 258 cases, 6 deaths

KNOX: 57 cases

SPENCER: 30 cases, 1 death

DAVIESS: 136 cases, 17 deaths

PERRY: 119 cases; 6 deaths

PIKE: 6 cases

