ISDH: Nearly 400 New COVID-19 Cases Across State

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

The Indiana State Department of Health is releasing their latest numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Indiana State health officials say 393 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH.

The total number of Indiana residents known to have COVID-19 is 42,423.

A total of 2,350 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 5 over the previous day.

Locally, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, Dubois, Knox, and Perry county are reporting new cases Sunday.

On Saturday, the Perry County Health Department reported four new coronavirus cases. Officials say all of these cases are in Oakwood Health Campus.

Here are the latest numbers:

VANDERBURGH: 342 cases, 6 deaths

WARRICK: 180 cases, 29 deaths

GIBSON: 27 cases, 2 deaths

POSEY: 24 cases

DUBOIS: 251 cases, 6 deaths

KNOX: 44 cases

SPENCER: 24 cases, 1 death

DAVIESS: 133 cases, 17 deaths

PERRY: 109 cases; 3 deaths

PIKE: 6 cases

Comments

comments