ISDH Launches Teen New Anti-Vaping Campaign

A new teen anti-vaping campaign aims to educate Hoosier youth about the dangers of e-cigarettes, the Indiana State Department of Health announced Monday.

The Behind the Haze is part of a$2 million effort by Governor Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box to reduce vaping among Indiana youth.

The campaign comes amid 104 vaping-related injuries in the nation and led to four deaths in Indiana.

For more information about these severe lung injuries, click here.

For important health and safety information, visit ISDH or follow us on Twitter at @StateHealthIN and on Facebook at Facebook.

Comments

comments