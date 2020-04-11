ISDH: Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Essential Workers; 30 New Deaths Reported

The Indiana State Department of Health is partnering with local health officials in four communities to hold free drive-thru testing clinics for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers who have symptoms of COVID-19.

Clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 13-17 at the following locations:

CK Newsome Community Center, 100 E. Walnut St., Evansville

Ivy Tech, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne

St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave., Gary

Ivy Tech, 8204 Hwy 311, Sellersburg

Participants should bring a driver’s license or other State of Indiana-issued identification card and documentation of place of employment.

Only symptomatic individuals will be tested. Tests will be conducted as long as supplies last and will be limited to one individual per vehicle.

State Health Officials say there are now 7,435 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

330 Hoosiers have died.

Here are the numbers locally.

-Vanderburgh: 53; 1 death

-Warrick: 34; 1 death

-Gibson: 4

-Posey: 5

-Dubois: 11

-Knox: 14

-Spencer: 2

-Daviess: 9; 1 death

-Perry: 3

