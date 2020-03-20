ISDH Coronavirus Update: Total of 554 Tested, 79 Cases in Indiana as of March 20

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has announced that there are now 79 total positive cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state of Indiana as of Friday, March 20.

In ISDH’s daily 9:00 a.m. (CDT) COVID-19 update on Friday, March 20, they list that 554 tests have been performed, with 79 total positive cases and 2 total deaths.

According to ISDH, the new cases involve residents of Allen (1), Boone (1), Floyd (1), Grant (1), Hamilton (3), Johnson (1), Lake (2), Marion (6), Shelby (1), St. Joseph (3), Tippecanoe (1), Vanderburgh (1) and Vigo (1) counties.

ISDH’s dashboard containing detailed information on the coronavirus in Indiana can be found here and will be updated daily.

Comments

comments