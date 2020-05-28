CoronavirusIndiana

ISDH: Coronavirus Cases Surpass 33K in Indiana; 37 New Deaths

An additional 646 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health.

That brings the state’s case total to 33,068 compared to Wednesday’s update

ISDH also reported 37 new deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths to 1,907. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 242,287 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 235,333 on Wednesday.

ISDH will host drive-thru testing clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Sunday at the following locations:

  • Shelbyville High School
    2003 S. Miller Street
    Shelbyville, IN 46176
  • Miller School – Hammond
    6530 New Hampshire
    Hammond, IN 46323
  • Ivy Tech Community College – Princeton
    2431 S. Crabtree Drive
    Princeton, IN 47670
  • Franklin County 4-H Fairgrounds
    7178 Blue Creek
    Brookville, IN 

