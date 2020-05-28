ISDH: Coronavirus Cases Surpass 33K in Indiana; 37 New Deaths

An additional 646 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health.

That brings the state’s case total to 33,068 compared to Wednesday’s update.

ISDH also reported 37 new deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths to 1,907. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 242,287 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 235,333 on Wednesday.

ISDH will host drive-thru testing clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Sunday at the following locations:

Shelbyville High School

2003 S. Miller Street

Shelbyville, IN 46176

Miller School – Hammond

6530 New Hampshire

Hammond, IN 46323

Ivy Tech Community College – Princeton

2431 S. Crabtree Drive

Princeton, IN 47670

Franklin County 4-H Fairgrounds

7178 Blue Creek

Brookville, IN

