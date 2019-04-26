ISDH Confirms 23 Cases of Salmonella Carrau in Indiana

Authorities with the health department are investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Carrau. The Indiana State Department of Health released a report confirming 23 cases of Salmonella Carrau in Indiana. Fortunately, there are no documented cases in Vanderburgh County.

To date, over 100 cases have identified in several states. According to the report, the outbreak has been linked to pre-cut melon, including cantaloupe, watermelon, and honeydew.

Amidst the Salmonella Carrau outbreak, Caito Foods, LLC, voluntarily recalled fresh-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and fresh-cut mixed fruit products containing one of these melons that were produced at its Indianapolis facility on April 12th.

A list of stores where products were sold can be found on the FDA website.

