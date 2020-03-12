CoronavirusIndiana
ISDH Confirms 12 Total Cases of Coronavirus in Indiana
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has updated its new COVID-19 online dashboard to reflect two additional presumptive positive cases.
These two new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in two different Indiana counties – one new case being in Marion County, and one being in St. Joseph County.
So far, ISDH says the seven following Indiana counties are affected as listed:
- Johnson County – 3 cases
- Hendricks County – 2 cases
- Boone County – 1 case
- Marion County – 2 case
- Howard County – 1 case
- Adams County – 1 case
- Noble County – 1 case
- St. Joseph County – 1 case
ISDH’s dashboard containing detailed information on the coronavirus in Indiana can be found here and will be updated daily at 10:00 a.m.
Previous article: