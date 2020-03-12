CoronavirusIndiana

ISDH Confirms 12 Total Cases of Coronavirus in Indiana

Adam Kight 47 mins ago
Less than a minute
Photo: www.in.gov/isdh

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has updated its new COVID-19 online dashboard to reflect two additional presumptive positive cases.

These two new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in two different Indiana counties – one new case being in Marion County, and one being in St. Joseph County.

So far, ISDH says the seven following Indiana counties are affected as listed:

  • Johnson County – 3 cases
  • Hendricks County – 2 cases
  • Boone County – 1 case
  • Marion County – 2 case
  • Howard County – 1 case
  • Adams County – 1 case
  • Noble County – 1 case
  • St. Joseph County – 1 case

ISDH’s dashboard containing detailed information on the coronavirus in Indiana can be found here and will be updated daily at 10:00 a.m.

Previous article:

ISDH: 10 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Indiana

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close