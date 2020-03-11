ISDH: 10 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has updated its new COVID-19 online dashboard to reflect four additional presumptive positive cases.

The patients reside in Howard and Johnson counties and are all adults.

This brings to 10 the number of Hoosiers who have tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019, or COVID-19.

Additional updates on Indiana’s response to COVID-19 are expected to be provided later today.

ISDH’s dashboard containing detailed information on the coronavirus in Indiana can be found here and will be updated daily at 10:00 a.m.

