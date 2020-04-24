ISDH to Conduct Random Testing of Hoosiers for Coronavirus Infections, Antibodies

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) is working with the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI to conduct a scientific study to measure the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state of Indiana.

According to ISDH, the closely monitored study will include random sample testing for COVID-19 viral infections and antibodies in Hoosiers.

Beginning Saturday, ISDH and IU Will Perform Random Sampling of Hoosiers in Tests Conducted in Four Phases Over the Next Year

ISDH says that in total, at least 20,000 Hoosiers will be tested for the study. Select members of the public are being asked to participate by invitation only to ensure that the sampling is representative of the population.

According to ISDH, the study will enable the state to take a critical step forward in understanding how COVID-19 is affecting Hoosiers.

“Data is key in guiding our response in the fight against COVID-19, and our partnership with Fairbanks School of Public Health researchers will provide high-quality information to help shape our decision making,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “I want to encourage Hoosiers who are selected to participate to step forward and help us gather the critical information for this groundbreaking scientific study.”

ISDH says the first round of testing will begin Saturday, April 25, with a pool of at least 5,000 Hoosiers randomly selected from across Indiana’s 10 emergency preparedness districts.

The Study Will Include Conducting Both Nose Swabs and Blood Draws

Nose swabs will be tested for COVID-19 within 72 to 96 hours, while the blood samples will be tested at a later date for antibodies to determine if an individual has had COVID-19 in the past. Indiana University Health and Eli Lilly and Co. will process nasal samples and report them back to ISDH.

Participants can choose the method by which they receive their results when they register. Registration and delivery of results will be managed by Indianapolis-based Zotec Partners.

Participants will be notified of their eligibility for the study by mail, text message, email, or phone and will be directed to the testing site closest to their residence. Registrants will receive a unique code that they will show at the testing site as proof of participation.

Testing for the study will be conducted at 8 fixed and 10 mobile sites around Indiana from Saturday through Wednesday. Additional sampling may be added later depending on initial participation levels.

ISDH says additional phases of testing will take place in late May, in October 2020, and in April 2021.

