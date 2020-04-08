ISDH Changes Reporting Requirements for COVID-19 Test Results

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Wednesday new reporting requirements for laboratories and congregate living facilities as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An order signed by Stat Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG requires the following:

Laboratories must report all negative COVID-19 test results for Indiana residents to ISDH within 24 hours of completing the test. Currently, all positive results must be reported to ISDH.

All long-term care facilities, jails, prisons, or other congregate housing facilities must report positive COVID-19 test results for all patients, residents, offenders and employees within 24 hours of receiving a positive result.

All long-term care facilities, jails, prisons or other congregate housing facilities are required to report any COVID-19-related deaths or suspected COVID-19-related deaths of patients, residents, offenders or employees to ISDH within 24 hours of the facilities’ knowledge of the death.

ISDH says the goal is to improve data collection and help ISDH and local health departments more quickly deploy all necessary resources to help limit the spread of the disease.

