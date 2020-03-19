ISDH Announces 56 Positive COVID-19 Cases in Indiana, 380 Tested

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has announced that there are now 56 total positive cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state of Indiana as of Thursday, March 19.

In ISDH’s daily 9:00 a.m. (CDT) COVID-19 update on Thursday, March 19, they list that 380 tests have been performed, with 56 total positive cases and 2 total deaths.

All information by ISDH surrounding the coronavirus in Indiana can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard, which will be updated daily.

