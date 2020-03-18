ISDH Announces 39 Total Positive COVID-19 Cases in Indiana as of March 18

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has announced that there are now 39 total positive cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state of Indiana as of Wednesday, March 18.

In ISDH’s daily 9:00 a.m. (CDT) COVID-19 update on Wednesday, March 18, they list that 193 tests have been performed, with 39 total positive cases and 2 total deaths.

ISDH says the new cases involve residents of Clark (1), Fayette (1), Hamilton (1), Hendricks (1), Jennings (1), Lake (1), Madison (1) and Marion (2) counties.

As of Tuesday, there were 30 positive cases in the state in addition to 2 deaths attributed to the virus, out of 159 individuals tested.

All information by ISDH surrounding the coronavirus in Indiana can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard, which will be updated daily.

