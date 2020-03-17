ISDH Announces 2nd COVID-19 Death in Indiana; 30 Total Cases

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that a second Hoosier has died from COVID-19. The patient is a Johnson County adult who was over age 60, who had been hospitalized.

ISDH says that no further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.

Additionally, ISDH has also announced six new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 30 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.

Two new cases have appeared in Lake County, two in Franklin County, and Two in Marion County, Indiana.

So far, ISDH reports the following counties to have the displayed number of cases and deaths:

The full list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence.

Comments

comments