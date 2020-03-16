ISDH: 24 Cases of Coronavirus in Indiana as of 3/16/20

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has updated its new COVID-19 online dashboard to reflect additional presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana.

ISDH now shows 24 positive cases of the virus in 13 different counties.

So far, ISDH says the following Indiana counties are affected as listed:

ISDH’s dashboard containing detailed information on the coronavirus in Indiana can be found here and will be updated daily at 10:00 a.m.

