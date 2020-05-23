ISDH: 21 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported Across the State

On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 513 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing.

This brings the total number of Indiana residents known to have the coronavirus to 30,901.

A total of 1,812 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 21 over the previous day.

In the Tri-State, new cases are being reported in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Dubois counties.

Here are where the numbers stand locally:

VANDERBURGH: 240 cases, 2 deaths

WARRICK: 163 cases, 26 deaths

GIBSON: 13 cases, 2 deaths

POSEY: 17 cases

DUBOIS: 172 cases, 2 deaths

KNOX: 24 cases

SPENCER: 14 cases, 1 death

DAVIESS: 81 cases, 17 deaths

PERRY: 29 cases

PIKE: 5 cases

