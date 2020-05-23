CoronavirusEvansvilleGibson CountyIndianaNewburghPosey CountyWarrick County
ISDH: 21 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported Across the State
On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 513 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing.
This brings the total number of Indiana residents known to have the coronavirus to 30,901.
A total of 1,812 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 21 over the previous day.
In the Tri-State, new cases are being reported in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Dubois counties.
Here are where the numbers stand locally:
VANDERBURGH: 240 cases, 2 deaths
WARRICK: 163 cases, 26 deaths
GIBSON: 13 cases, 2 deaths
POSEY: 17 cases
DUBOIS: 172 cases, 2 deaths
KNOX: 24 cases
SPENCER: 14 cases, 1 death
DAVIESS: 81 cases, 17 deaths
PERRY: 29 cases
PIKE: 5 cases