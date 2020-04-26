ISDH: More Than 15K Confirmed COVID-19 Cases; Death Reported at Hamilton Pointe

Less than a minute

The Indiana Department of Health is releasing their latest numbers.

As of Sunday, there are 15,012 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 813 deaths across the state.

This is up from the 14,395 cases Saturday and 785 reported deaths.

Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton says a 77-year-old female from Hamilton Pointe died Saturday night at an area hospital from COVID-19.

These are the latest numbers in our area:

VANDERBURGH: 117; 1 death

WARRICK: 82; 15 deaths

GIBSON: 6

POSEY: 9

DUBOIS: 17

KNOX: 20

SPENCER: 5

DAVIESS: 43; 11 deaths

PERRY: 6

PIKE: 1

