ISDH: More Than 15K Confirmed COVID-19 Cases; Death Reported at Hamilton Pointe
The Indiana Department of Health is releasing their latest numbers.
As of Sunday, there are 15,012 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 813 deaths across the state.
This is up from the 14,395 cases Saturday and 785 reported deaths.
Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton says a 77-year-old female from Hamilton Pointe died Saturday night at an area hospital from COVID-19.
These are the latest numbers in our area:
VANDERBURGH: 117; 1 death
WARRICK: 82; 15 deaths
GIBSON: 6
POSEY: 9
DUBOIS: 17
KNOX: 20
SPENCER: 5
DAVIESS: 43; 11 deaths
PERRY: 6
PIKE: 1