ISDH: 13 New COVID-19 Deaths; More Than 7,900 Total Confirmed Cases

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting new numbers Sunday.

State health officials say as of Sunday, there are 7,928 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 343 reported deaths.

That’s an increase from 7,435 total confirmed positive cases and 330 deaths reported Saturday.

Officials say 42,489 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 39,215 on Saturday.

Here are the numbers locally:

-Vanderburgh: 56; 1 death

-Warrick: 36; 2 deaths

-Gibson: 4

-Posey: 5

-Dubois: 13

-Knox: 15

-Spencer: 3

-Daviess: 10; 1 death

-Perry: 3

-Pike: 1

