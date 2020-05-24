ISDH: 12 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported Across the State
On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 487 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing.
This brings the total number of Indiana residents known to have the coronavirus to 31,376.
A total of 1,824 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 12 over the previous day.
In the Tri-State, Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton confirmed Saturday night two new COVID-19 deaths at the Village of Hamilton Pointe senior facility involving an 83-year-old man and 92-year-old woman.
This now bring the total to 12 residents from the facility who have died from COVID-19.
New cases are being reported Sunday in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Dubois, and Pike counties.
Here are where the numbers stand locally:
VANDERBURGH: 242 cases, 2 deaths
WARRICK: 164 cases, 29 deaths
GIBSON: 13 cases, 2 deaths
POSEY: 17 cases
DUBOIS: 179 cases, 2 deaths
KNOX: 24 cases
SPENCER: 14 cases, 1 death
DAVIESS: 81 cases, 17 deaths
PERRY: 30 cases
PIKE: 6 cases