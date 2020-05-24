ISDH: 12 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported Across the State

On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 487 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing.

This brings the total number of Indiana residents known to have the coronavirus to 31,376.

A total of 1,824 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 12 over the previous day.

In the Tri-State, Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton confirmed Saturday night two new COVID-19 deaths at the Village of Hamilton Pointe senior facility involving an 83-year-old man and 92-year-old woman.

This now bring the total to 12 residents from the facility who have died from COVID-19.

New cases are being reported Sunday in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Dubois, and Pike counties.

Here are where the numbers stand locally:

VANDERBURGH: 242 cases, 2 deaths

WARRICK: 164 cases, 29 deaths

GIBSON: 13 cases, 2 deaths

POSEY: 17 cases

DUBOIS: 179 cases, 2 deaths

KNOX: 24 cases

SPENCER: 14 cases, 1 death

DAVIESS: 81 cases, 17 deaths

PERRY: 30 cases

PIKE: 6 cases

