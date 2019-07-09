Isaiah Hagan Convictions Violated Double Jeopardy, 60 Year Sentence Still Stands

The Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled in the appeals for Isaiah Hagan, the man convicted of the murder of Halee Rathgeber.

The court ruled that three of Hagan’s convictions were ruled that they violated double jeopardy. They remanded “with instruction to vacate the conviction of Murder While Committing or Attempting to Commit Robbery.”

Since Hagan agreed to the 60-year sentence to avoid life imprisonment without parole, the remaining convictions and sentence stayed intact.

Click here for the full court records.

