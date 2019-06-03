Irving Materials Employees Protesting What They’re Calling Unfair Labor Practices

Today was day one for 20 Irving Materials employees in Evansville who went on strike. Those 20 workers are on strike because they say they have worked without a contract with Irving Materials since April 1st.

IMI workers deliver concrete to construction projects around Evansville so a strike could impact construction projects in the River City.

“We worked two months without a contract, and finally enough was enough,” says Teamsters Local 215 Union President Chuck Whobrey.

“We’ve certainly had our tough negotiations over the years, but we have always worked through the contract and been able to get settlements.

The Teamsters Local 215 Union filed an unfair labor practice suit against IMI 10 days ago after contract negotiations fell through on Friday.

Outside of IMI early Monday morning workers showed up, but they weren’t there to work – they’ve gone on strike hoping to document what they call “unfair labor practices”.

“They want a fair contract. They don’t want a concessionary contract. They don’t want to be bargaining with an employer that keeps moving the target,” says Whobrey.

Construction season is in full swing in Evansville meaning construction projects could be impacted if the strike continues.

“We have certainly been advised that there are certain contractors that have notified the company that they will not be utilizing their services; they will be going to other unionized concrete companies in the area to get their product,” says Whobrey.

The Teamsters President says he doesn’t know how long the IMI strike could go on, but it is the first strike for IMI Evansville in 26 years.

“We will need to have further negotiations which we have indicated that we would have, and the company had previously indicated they would have. Ultimately these contracts get settled at the bargaining table,” says Whobrey.

44News Reporter Amanda Porter reached out to Irving Materials for a comment, but has not yet hear received a response.

