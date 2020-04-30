IRS Officials Warn of Stimulus Check Scams

Coronavirus scams are popping up around the nation, as thieves try to get ahold of stimulus checks.

There has been a spike in people pretending to be with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), asking for bank account information or direct deposit info.

However, the IRS says the agency already has that information – and if not, you’ll get a paper check in the mail.

Experts say checking the amount can be a good indicator of a scam.

“If you see a check that contains dollars and cents – like an odd amount – that maybe they’ll then ask you to verify the check, or call a phone number, or click a link online, that is probably a fraud,” said Kathy Enstrom, IRS Special Agent in Charge.

Another scam claims you can get more money or get it faster if you pay a fee or share details about yourself, but there is no way to speed up the IRS payment process.

If you have any questions about a payment or check you get in the mail, check with your bank to make sure it’s the real deal.

