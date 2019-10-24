Investigators Plan Water Search for Missing Woman

The search for a 72-year-old Boonville woman remains unsolved, and it may be leading to more questions than answers. Donna Hatfield’s disappearance triggered a silver alert in August.

Hatfield has been missing for nearly five months and her family is demanding answers. Since Hatfield disappeared without a trace, her family is asking investigators to start water searches.

“I want to find my mom. I just…. I want to find my mom,” says Shannon Martin, Donna Hatfield’s daughter. Martin says her mom loved walking to Boonville City Lake, even though she could not swim.

“My mom was afraid of the water,” says Martin.

The lake is just down the street from her home, which is why the family is asking authorities to search the water.

“Mom liked to go there. Also when my brother talked about it, he became very emotional,” says Martin.

Hatfield was last seen at the home, she shared with her son Thomas Rainey, in early June.

Shannon Martin reported her mother missing at the end of August, but Rainey never told police she was gone.

“My brother is still is not saying anything about where she’s at,” says Martin.

The Boonville Police Department is still investigating this as a missing person case.

“It’s just horrible not knowing what’s happened,” says Martin.

“All of our leads are coming to a stop because Detective Bruner is tracking them down as far as they can,” says Colonel Daryl Saltzman, Boonville Police Department’s Chief of Police.

Boonville Police says the detective has been trying to arrange a water search.

“He’s in the process of coordinating with Boonville Fire Department and Department of Natural Resources of getting their sonar equipment to go out and scan City Lake,” says Colonel Saltzman.

Authorities believed Hatfield to be in immediate danger in August. Her daughter tells 44news she’s very concerned, especially since she is without her medicine.

“She should be on medication. Medication was found in the house. My understanding is a 90 day supply that had not been opened,” says Martin.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Boonville Police Department at (812)-897-6542.

