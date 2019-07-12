Investigation Underway for Thursday Shooting

Evansville police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Police say 22-year-old Keshon Hensley was in a vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Javion Bell, on Washington Ave. near Dexter School when he heard shots and then realized he had been hit.

Bell drove Hensley to St. Vincent with what appears to be nonlife-threatening injuries.

Currently, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact EPD at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

