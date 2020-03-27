Investigation Underway After Man Dies in EPD Custody

An investigation is underway after an Evansville man died while in police custody.

The incident happened March 25 around 11:05 p.m. at the Econo Lodge Hotel on HWY 41.

Evansville Police released a summary of the incident:

On March 25 around 11:04 p.m., the Evansville Police Department was called to the Econo Lodge Hotel on Hwy 41 North. The hotel’s desk clerk called 911 to report that a white male wearing a black shirt and black shorts was in the parking lot of the Econo Lodge and was running up to the guests, frightening them. The caller went on to say that it appears that the person is under the influence of something.

The first responding officer approached the person, later identified as Steven Bradley Beasley (37), in the parking lot and was doing his best to calm Mr. Beasley down. While attempting to arrest Mr. Beasley, he became combative and fought with the officer.

At 11:11 p.m. the first responding officer requested for other officers to step up (speed up) their arrival because Mr. Beasley was actively fighting.

Soon after other officers arrived, Mr. Beasley was placed into custody, but continued to struggle. He was kicking at officers and attempting to bite them.

Around 11:15 p.m. an AMR ambulance was called to the scene to see if something could be given to Mr. Beasley to sedate him, as he was continuing to struggle with officers.

At approximately 11:24 p.m., officers noticed Mr. Beasley stopped struggling. At that point his pulse and breathing was checked. He had a weak pulse and was not breathing.

The officers on scene immediately started chest compressions and rescue breathing as well as administering Narcan.

Around 11:26 p.m. AMR arrived on scene. The Evansville Fire Department also arrived to assist in life saving efforts.

Mr. Beasley was taken to Deaconess Hospital.

While at the hospital, Mr. Beasley was stabilized and was breathing on his own.

Mr. Beasley was later pronounced dead the next morning, March 26, at 8:43 a.m.

An autopsy was done on Beasley on March 26 at 3:00 p.m. Three officers that were involved in attempting to save Mr. Beasley’s life were placed on a 3 day administrative leave.

EPD says body cam footage of the incident will be released. The department P.I.O will be giving interviews outside Police Headquarters.

This is a developing story. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

