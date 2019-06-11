Investigation Underway for Eden Lane Shooting

A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot overnight. Evansville police say it happened at an apartment on Eden Lane around midnight. Police responded to the shots fired call and located a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his arm.

He was sent to an area hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told authorities he was ambushed.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting can contact EPD at 812-436-7994.

