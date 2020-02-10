Investigation Underway for Body Pulled From Ohio River in Posey County

Authorities working to identify a woman’s body that was pulled from the Ohio River in Mt. Vernon, Indiana.

Marrs Township Fire Department was able to get to the female victim at 11:50 a.m. and the Posey County Coroner took possession of the body. An autopsy is scheduled to take place Tuesday at 9 a.m.

44News is told the Posey County Coroner is investigating.

This is a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online.

