Investigation Continues in Police Related Shooting

A police officer shot 53-year old Eric Jack Logan early Monday morning as the officer responded to a call for a suspicious person going through cars.

According to the police officer, Logan had a knife and approached him and that’s when the officer shot him. Logan was taken to the hospital, but he later died.

City leaders, including presidential candidate, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, discussed the investigation and what comes next.

“With all cases for an officer involved shooting, we follow a very specific protocol for an independent outside investigation into the circumstances of the incident,” said mayor Buttigieg.

“That investigation is conducted by the Metro Homicide Unit under the direction of the St. Joseph County Prosecutor, and any updates related to the facts of the case or their findings will come from that office.”

The officer was treated for minor injuries and was released. This is an ongoing investigation and the officer’s name has not yet been released.

