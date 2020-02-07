Intruder Sent to Hospital After Being Shot Four Times

A Livermore man was sent to the hospital after he was shot Thursday by a resident after he allegedly invaded a home in Centertown.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call of a trespasser at a home in the 300 block of State Route 85 E. The caller told OCSO he had shot the trespasser.

Upon arrival, deputies found Adam Hardin of Livermore on the ground by the front porch with gunshot wounds.

Stewart told OSCO he was armed with a .22 caliber handgun when he confronted Hardin near the back of the house.

After a verbal confrontation, Stewart retreated toward the front door while Hardin followed. Stewart continued to advise Hardin to stop or he would shoot. Stewart advised that he believed he and his family’s life were in danger. When Stewart got to his front door, Hardin continued up the steps on to the porch, where Stewart shot Hardin four times.

Hardin was transported to OHRH with life-threatening injuries and was believed to be under the influence at the time of the shooting.

OSCO says the investigation is ongoing.

