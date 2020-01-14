Intoxicated Beech Creek Man Arrested After Pursuit

A car pursuit ends with the arrest of a Beech Creek man. Kentucky State Police say 37-year-old Steven Matthew Minor was traveling at a high rate of speed Monday evening in Madisonville. A KSP trooper attempted to pull over Minor but he began to flee.

KSP says Minor turned onto Gishton Road, before finally coming to a stop on KY 2584

Further investigation revealed Minor was under the influence.

Minor was arrested and lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center where he was charged with the following:

Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit

Reckless Driving

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1 st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Degree (Motor Vehicle) DUI 1 st

Wanton Endangerment- 1 st Degree-Police Officer

Degree-Police Officer Resisting Arrest

Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1 st

Improper Equipment

Failure to or Improper Signal

Comments

comments