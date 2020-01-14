Kentucky
Intoxicated Beech Creek Man Arrested After Pursuit
A car pursuit ends with the arrest of a Beech Creek man. Kentucky State Police say 37-year-old Steven Matthew Minor was traveling at a high rate of speed Monday evening in Madisonville. A KSP trooper attempted to pull over Minor but he began to flee.
KSP says Minor turned onto Gishton Road, before finally coming to a stop on KY 2584
Further investigation revealed Minor was under the influence.
Minor was arrested and lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center where he was charged with the following:
- Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit
- Reckless Driving
- Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
- DUI 1st
- Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree-Police Officer
- Resisting Arrest
- Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st
- Improper Equipment
- Failure to or Improper Signal