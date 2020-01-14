Kentucky

Intoxicated Beech Creek Man Arrested After Pursuit

A car pursuit ends with the arrest of a Beech Creek man.  Kentucky State Police say 37-year-old Steven Matthew Minor was traveling at a high rate of speed Monday evening in Madisonville. A KSP trooper attempted to pull over Minor but he began to flee.

KSP says Minor turned onto Gishton Road, before finally coming to a stop on KY 2584

Further investigation revealed Minor was under the influence.

Minor was arrested and lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center where he was charged with the following:

  • Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit
  • Reckless Driving
  • Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  • DUI 1st
  • Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree-Police Officer
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st
  • Improper Equipment
  • Failure to or Improper Signal

