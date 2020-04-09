Interview: Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Speaks on the Coronavirus Pandemic

Cases of coronavirus are expected to peak in the coming weeks, with now more than 1100 cases in the Bluegrass State.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined 44News to speak about how the Office of the Attorney General is responding to the global health crisis.

How Is the Office of the Attorney General Directly Involved With Kentucky’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis?

“We have a responsibility to look out for Kentuckians and make sure that we are promoting and improving upon the public safety outcomes that we have here in Kentucky,” Attorney General Cameron began.

“Since the governor’s declaration on price gouging went into effect, it triggered in our office, the responsibility to enforce the price gouging statutes in the midst of this pandemic,” Attorney General Cameron continued.

“What the price gouging statute essentially says, is that our office is to look out for any price that is grossly in excess of the price of a good or item that existed prior to the declaration,” Cameron explained.

“As it relates to price gouging reports that we’ve gotten in this office – we’ve gotten over 2,500 to this date,” noted the attorney general.

“There are a couple of different ways that people have been communicating those price gouging issues to our office – either through an online for that we just recently developed, you can find that at ag.ky.gov/pricegouging,” said Cameron.

“The other way that you can communicate with our office, and it’s the more traditional way, is through a phone line that’s set up for price gouging and other consumer complaints, at 888-432-9257,” Attorney General Cameron went on to say.

“Through those two channels, folks have communicated to us price gouging issues here in the Commonwealth,” said Cameron.

Do Health Care Workers on the Frontlines in Kentucky Feel as Though Kentucky Hospitals Are Prepared for What’s to Come?

“Our health care providers are working really, really diligently, and working incredible hours to help flatten this curve,” said Attorney General Cameron.

“In terms of the AG’s office, what we’ve seen is some of these price gougers have tried to increase the price of some of the personal protective equipment to make a buck during this very sensitive and delicate time,” Attorney General Cameron explained.

“I’ll point you back to a few weeks ago, where two brothers from Tennessee who came into the Commonwealth and bought a lot of PPE from small businesses with the intent, at least in our judgment, to sell that at a higher price online and through other avenues,” Attorney General Cameron said.

“We worked with the Attorney General of Tennessee to identify these individuals, communicate with these individuals, and ultimately, they relinquished possession of those items that they had purchased and donated them back essentially to Tennesse and Kentucky,” said the Kentucky attorney general.

“We were able to then spread that PPE back out into our communities for our law enforcement and first responders,” Attorney General Cameron said. “So that’s just one tangible example of how this office is trying to stand in the gap and be helpful during this pandemic.”

“PPE is of utmost importance right now in terms of supply, and I know there’s obviously a strain on the supply – but we’re doing everything in our power to make sure folks aren’t being taken advantage of when they’re trying to purchase this equipment,” said the attorney general.

