Interview: Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield

In Kentucky, Hopkins County has been greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with 94 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and eight total deaths as of April 13.

Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield joined 44News to discuss the county’s reaction to the newly implemented curfew, how the public can help the fight against COVID-19 in Hopkins County, and more.

Has the Curfew That Was Implemented in Hopkins County Been Effective? How Has the Community Reacted?

“It has certainly cut down on the groups of youth that were getting out, especially in the evenings and getting together,” Judge-Executive Whitfield began. “It’s been fairly effective.”

“For the most part, it’s been very positive,” Judge-Executive Whitfield said, referencing the community’s response to the newly implemented curfew. “Of course the young folks who are affected by it don’t like it quite as much, but I think it was necessary – not so much for their protection, but for the protection of their parents or grandparents or those who are more vulnerable in the community.”

“At what point do our rights to get together override somebody’s right to remain healthy and to not contract the disease from somebody who does get in one of those groups and congregate,” said Judge-Executive Whitfield, commenting on those who may be ignoring social distancing guidelines.

What Recommendations Do You Have for People Looking to Help During the Pandemic?

“If you’re a company or individual that has a supply of PPE, especially the masks or gowns, we’re taking those donations,” said Judge-Executive Whitfield.

“We’ve got a van up in the city’s parking lot that those donations can be left at,” Whitfield went on to say. “Long-term health facilities, nursing homes, things like that, need that PPE.”

“Our food banks have been hit especially hard by this because there are so many people that are out of work right now,” Judge-Executive Whitfield explained. “So if you would like to make a food or monetary donation to our food banks that would be very helpful.”

