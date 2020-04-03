Interview: Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin on Life for Authorities During the Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic affects the region, first responders and police are coming into direct contact with people who are sick.

Chief of Police Billy Bolin of the Evansville Police Department sat down with 44News to share what life has been like for authorities during the ongoing pandemic.

How Many People at EPD Have Been Directly Impacted by COVID-19?

“We’ve only had one officer that’s tested positive,” Chief Bolin started. “I’ve been in daily contact with his wife – as of earlier today, he’s starting to feel better, so that’s a good sign.”

“We’ve had five officers that I’m aware of, aside from him, that have taken the test as of today,” Chief Bolin continued. “We found out three of them have came back negative, and we’re still waiting on testing for two more.”

“All of these officers have been self-quarantined, so we will have two that are still in self-quarantine that are awaiting a test,” Chief Bolin explained.

How Does This Change Everyday Life for EPD Officers Patrolling and Responding to Calls?

“We’re just trying to use all the precautions we can. We’re working closely with dispatch – they’re asking questions to people that call in… and then they’re updating our officers before they respond,” Chief Bolin explained. “That way the officers know if they should put on protective gear.”

“Even if they don’t answer yes to these questions, we’re having people come outside when possible,” said Chief Bolin. “We’re trying to keep six-feet distance and just avoid going hands-on unless it’s absolutely necessary and we have to.”

“We have not put out any directive telling our officers not to arrest people or not to enforce things, but we have asked them to show an abundance of caution,” explained Chief Bolin.

How Does EPD Plan to Enforce Governor Holcomb’s Stay-at-Home Order?

“The way the order is now, there’s a whole lot of leeway into it,” Chief Bolin explained. “If we get complaints on a business, we’re checking with state police to see if it’s something they want us to look at or not.”

“There’s not a lot of enforcement that we’re doing on the governor’s order, but if we get the complaints, we will go out and take a look at it and direct it to the appropriate officials,” Chief Bolin continued.

“Right now we’re just asking people to keep their distance, to wash their hands to take their own precautions and hoping that they do it,” said Chief Bolin. “I think the majority of our public is, but we still have quite a few people that could do a whole lot better.”

Watch the Full Interview Below

Comments

comments