A crash with minor injuries blocked the intersection of Mt. Pleasant Road and Old State Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area for the time being.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

CRASH: The intersection of Mt. Pleasant Road and Old State Road is blocked due to a traffic accident with minor injuries. Please try to avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/vfWSwvrKiQ — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) December 11, 2019

Comments

comments