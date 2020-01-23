International Children’s Film Festival Coming to Evansville

Films created by children from all over the world will be on display this weekend at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library.

The New York International Children’s Film Festival’s Kid Flicks is being brought to the Tri-State by The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana.

Families can spend Saturday watching films in English, Spanish, and Dutch. They can also enjoy activities involving topics like film, creativity, and literacy.

Films from the festival will show from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm at EVPL’s downtown location.

There are 27 short films from 17 countries ranging from 2 minutes to 20 minutes in runtime. All films will have English subtitles, be in English, or have no dialogue.

All events are free and open to the public.

Comments

comments