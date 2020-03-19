International Bar-B-Q Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The International Bar-B-Q Festival, Inc. Board of Directors announced on Thursday that the International Bar-B-Q Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

“We feel it is in the best interest to follow the guidelines put in place by federal and state officials to avoid mass gatherings. The health and safety of our community remains our top priority,” said 2020 Event Chair Allen Payne in a statement.

“We extend our sincerest appreciation to our committee, sponsors, vendors, cooking teams, and all other supporters who have worked to make this a signature event. We look forward to working with you in the future,” the statement went on to say.

The International Bar-B-Q Festival was scheduled to take place on Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9, 2020.

There are no plans to postpone or reschedule the event this year.

