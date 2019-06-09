Intermission From the Heat & Humidity

Although the calendar says the month of June the next 7-10 days will shape up to be very spring-like for the Tri-State. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning we will have a passing cold front. Temperatures will moderate into the mid-70s for afternoon highs. Lower humidity values will be associated with the front however the major difference will be felt in the intensity of the winds. Winds will be coming from the northwest and sustain anywhere between 15-20 mph but at times wind gust can approach 30 mph.

Outside of the blustery conditions for Monday the beginning of the week will be fairly quiet. The next best chance of showers and thunderstorms will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some models have the showers starting as early as Wednesday evening. Details about midweek’s rain chances will continue to come in the upcoming days. But rain chances aside, one outstanding notation about the week’s forecast is the absence of any 84 or higher (average high temperature) degree readings in the near or long-term.

According the Climate Prediction Center’s Temperature Outlook, a good chuck of the eastern U.S. will experience well-below temperature as we conclude the final full week of spring.

