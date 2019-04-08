Interactive Map Will Show if You Live Near a Meth Lab

In the early 2000’s, the Drug Enforcement Agency and local authorities across the country were focused on combating the meth epidemic. Even though the problem may not be as prevalent today, the effects are still being felt.

The American Addiction Centers conducted a study showing the issue of meth on both the national and local levels. They used data to create an interactive map showing just how widespread the meth problem has been in this country. It also gives people a chance to see how close to home this problem really hits.

“It’s not surprising at all,” says Katy Adams, Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare director of Addiction Services. “Methamphetamine is still a huge problem in our community even though maybe its not talked about as much.”

The new website could help people make better decisions about where they live. It uses data collected over the last ten years from the DEA and local law enforcement to help people stay informed about their neighborhoods.

“Methamphetamine has been the number one drug of choice this past decade I guarantee you and even though meth labs are declining in the past ten years unfortunately its not surprising that we have a pretty high representation here in the state,” says Adams.

Adams says 44% of the people they see identify meth as their drug of choice.

“The trend that has happened over the years maybe the last three or four years is that meth labs have sort of disappeared and the folks that are using methamphetamine now are using crystal meth,” says Adams. “Meth labs are very dangerous so if there was one in my neighborhood I would want to know about that.”

According to the map, America’s heartland has seen the most meth lab busts and seizures with Indiana ranking number five on the list with 20.1 labs per 100,000 residents across the state.

“I think its important for the community to know where these hot spots are or where these meth labs have been seized,” says Adams.

If you’re interested in looking at your area click here.

Comments

comments